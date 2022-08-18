Nutrichef’s cast iron tortilla press makes taco night fresh at low of $22.50 (41% off)

Amazon is offering the Nutrichef Cast Iron Tortilla Press for $22.51 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $38, today’s deal saves 41% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Designed to let you make your own tortillas at home, this 8-inch press is made from cast iron and coated with a peanut oil. It’s made to last and easy to clean, requiring just hot water and a sponge after cooking. After cleaning, simply apply a little more oil before putting it away and it’ll be ready to use next time. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings toward picking up this tortilla keeper to ensure your freshly baked taco holders stay nice and warm. It’s $12.50 at Amazon, which is the perfect way spend a fraction of your savings. As someone who loves making tortillas at home, there’s nothing like enjoying a warm taco and this keeper is a great way to ensure they don’t cool down after cooking.

Don’t forget that there’s the Ninja 12-in-1 Multi-Cooker on sale for $150 right now. It can handle all of your one-pot meals as well as air frying at $50 off. Then, swing by our home goods guide to find all the other kitchen upgrades that you can pick up on sale right now.

Nutrichef Cast Iron Tortilla Press features:

  • DO IT YOURSELF: This sizable 8-inch tortilla press cast iron provides a fast and easy way to make your own tortillas, patacones, rotis, empanadas, quesadillas, and arepas at home. Press corn or flour dough into a perfect circle with minimal effort
  • PRE-SEASONED: This roti press features a chemical-free Peanut oil-coated surface safeguarding your health and ensures quick, effortless food release. Makes tasty homemade tortilla slide out easily
  • REINFORCED DESIGN: The tortilla maker press is compact and lightweight for easy travel and storage. Features an unbreakable handle design and anti-locking to improve speed and safety. Comes with an extra screw for the lever

