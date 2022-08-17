Ninja’s 12-in-1 Multi-Cooker handles all of your one-pot meals and air frying at $150 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Ninja OS401 Foodi 12-in-1 XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $250, it more typically fetches $200 and is now going for over $184 at Walmart. Today’s deal is well below the $220 list at Macy’s and is now delivering the second-best price we have ever tracked directly on Amazon. You’re looking at 12 built-in cooking functions for an all-in-one experience including pressure cook, air crisp, sear/sauté, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sous vide, keep warm, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat settings. This model can cook a 7-pound chicken in “less than an hour” as well as being capable of preparing the wings, side dishes, one-pot meals, and more all year round. It ships with a stainless steel reversible rack, the cooking pot, and a 5.6-quart “Cook & Crisp” plate. Head below for more details.

If you prefer to take the oven-style all-in-one cooker route, consider something like the Instant Omni Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo at $129. But you might also want to take a look at the deal we spotted this morning on COSORI’s smartphone-controlled 8-in-1 air fryer grill. Now marked down to $119 shipped, this one also features a companion app and voice command action for even less.

But if you do go with the featured offer above, you might want to complete your Ninja kitchen with these deep refurbished price drops on its Hot and Cold Coffee Brewers that are up to 50% off right now. These deals won’t be around for much longer so be sure to jump on them while models are starting from $60 Prime shipped right here.

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer features:

XL PRESSURE COOKER THAT CRISPS: Meet the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 8-quart XL Pressure Cooker that provides the best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one pot for endless meal options.

10-in-1 VERSATILITY: 10 versatile functions allow you to pressure cook, air crisp, sear/sauté, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sous vide, keep warm, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat at the press of a button.

TENDERCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Quickly pressure cook to lock in moisture and then finish with a crisp with TenderCRISP Technology.

FROM FROZEN TO CRISPY: Air fry chicken wings in as little as 20 minutes, and cook a 7-lb chicken in less than an hour. (Based on cook time under pressure and crisping).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!