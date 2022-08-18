PNY’s 128GB Premier-X V30 microSD card with adapter hits new Amazon low at $13 (Reg. $17+)

Amazon is now offering the PNY 128GB Premier-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC memory card for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $17 at Amazon and currently selling for $19 at Walmart, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It might not be the latest and greatest, but it will still deliver reliable and compact storage for drone and Nintendo Switch setups as well as compatible Android smartphones, and more. It also comes in at even less than the latest 128GB models from Samsung, for comparison. This model supports 4K video footage with “Class 10, U3, and V30 speed class performance” as well as 100MB/s transfers rates, and comes with the SD adapter for devices that require the larger form-factor. Head below for additional details.

Drop down to the PNY 64GB Premier-X Class 10 model if you don’t need as much storage. The specs are identical on this model as the one outlined above, but with a lighter $9 Prime shipped price tag. While it has been down at this price for a while, this is the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon.

If you do prefer to stick with a more recent release in the microSD space, we had a chance to go hands-on with Samsung’s latest PRO Endurance models designed specifically for always-on video monitoring applications. And if it’s the speed-focused models you’re after, Samsung’s PRO and EVO Plus microSD cards we reviewed earlier this year are worth a closer look.

PNY 128GB Premier-X microSDXC memory card features:

Class 10, U3, V30 speed class performance with read speeds up to 100MB/s for fast and smooth burst mode HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography

A1 App Performance enables apps to run directly from the microSD card, delivering faster app launch and performance. A1 provides minimally 1500 IOPS (Read) and 500 IOPS (Write)

Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!