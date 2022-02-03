Tested: Samsung’s PRO and EVO Plus microSD cards with 6-proof protection ratings

Samsung refreshed its lineup of memory cards in the latter portion of last year with its new PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD solutions alongside some full-size SD cards. Designed for content creators and getting extra storage in that Android handset, they’ll even help store some console games on-the-go within the usual thumbnail-sized form factor. While not the fastest options on the market, they can be affordable on a per-GB basis with respectful transfer speeds, a solid 10-year warranty, and Samsung’s 6-proof protection ratings. Head below for a closer look at the new PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD solutions in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys review.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Hands-on with Samsung’s PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD memory cards:

Today we are taking closer look at the latest memory card solutions from Samsung, more specifically the EVO Plus microSD models, but many of the impressions apply to the slightly faster PRO models with details laid out below.

The new lineup brings support for UHS-I (DDR200), which Samsung says is to “overcome the performance of [its] previous products” with limited speeds of UHS-I (SDR104). The PRO Plus models feature a read/write rating at 160MB/s and 120MB/s, while the EVO Plus options sit at 130MB/s and 120MB/s. Both options carry a video speed class rating of V30 and an application performance class of A2 (in capacities over 64GB) – in my experience with some 4K footage, everything seemed to work as intended and nearly reached the marketed speeds (as is usually the case with storage gear that isn’t duplicating the exact ideal transfer environment). Here’s a closer look at how the various capacities stack up in the MB/s department:

Samsung has also implemented its 6-proof protection treatment here, which guards against water, temperature, x-ray, and magnetic fields, as well as drop and wearout-proofs. Here are more details on what that actually delivers according to Samsung:

Water-Proof: Survives up to 72-hours in 1-meter depth of seawater

Temperature-Proof: Endures temperatures from -25°C to 85°C (-13°F to 185°F)

X-Ray-Proof: Protects from damage caused by airport X-ray machines (100mGy/210sec)

Magnet-Proof: Resists magnetic fields of up to the equivalent of a high-field MRI scanner (15,000 Gauss)

Drop-Proof: Withstands drops up to 5 meters (16.4 feet)

Wearout-Proof: Passes a durability test of 10,000 swipes

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Up to 160MB/s or 130MB/s on the EVO Plus model

Samsung’s 6-proof protection ratings

Samsung microSD Cards support UHS-I (DDR200)

4K UHD video recording (except EVO Plus 64GB)

Rated for 10,000 swipes

10-year warranty (on the card, not the adapter)

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, in some respects they are just another family of microSD cards from a trusted brand with not much to write home about. There’s nothing overly novel here, nor are they the fastest thing on the market. On the other hand, these kinds of miniature storage cards are really just here for one job anyway and to offer up a reliable solution for the task. In that regard, the latest Samsung PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD solutions seem to check all of the boxes.

The 6-point protection rating is a nice touch here, but nothing leaps and bounds above what you’ll find from other brands out there – just solid, reliable mid-tier storage for the everyday content creator, Android phone carrier, or drone operator. The live V30 4K video support is a must these days, and the 10,000 swipe ratings sat alongside the 10-year warranty will certainly leave prospective buyers with some peace of mind.

Considering you can score older 256GB microSDXC Memory Cards from SanDisk (with similar V30 and A2 app ratings) for $34 that runs at 160MB/s, the current $43 or so price on the 130MB/s PRO Plus Samsungs isn’t overly notable for all but the most tech savvy users (until it goes on sale like older models from the other brands anyway). While it would appear that the 130MB/s EVO Plus models are only available overseas (or outside the US), the very similarly-spec’d EVO Select Plus variant is in fact a more affordable solution with modern, latest-generation innards.

In the end, some folks will likely want to opt for the latest tech in hopes to future-proof their investment, and while the Samsung PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD solutions aren’t the most affordable on the market (as is usually the case with the latest-generation releases), they offer solid protection from the elements and are worth a look for folks that require the latest specs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!