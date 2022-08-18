This tiny flashlight shines 30x brighter than your phone, now $18 (Reg. $30)

They say there is an app for everything nowadays. But what about when you need a proper flashlight or a bottle opener? The 8-in-1 Maglight is 30 times brighter than your phone, plus it doubles as a keychain bottle opener and kickstand. In our Back to Education sale, you can get it today for only $17.99 (Reg. $29.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Since every smartphone was given an LED flash, many of us stopped carrying around a dedicated flashlight. But the truth is, that built-in LED is really an emergency option. If you need to fix your car at night or see around you while making a call, you’re going to need something better.

Maglight is that upgrade. This tiny keychain accessory weighs just over 1.5 ounces, but it packs a punch.

The flashlight can deliver 800 lumens on full power, and run for 3.5 hours on a full charge. According to industry experts, that’s easily enough for most outdoor activities.

You can choose from four modes in total, including emergency strobing. It’s also waterproof and dustproof, with a 90-day battery life on standby, and a mounting hole for setting it up on a tripod.

Maglight has some other neat features, as well. The device doubles as a bottle opener, and a kickstand for your phone. Plus, it comes with a carabiner — ideal for hooking on to your hiking backpack.

It’s normally priced at $29, but you can grab the Maglight today for only $17.99. Be quick, this sale ends 8/24!

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!