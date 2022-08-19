Best Buy clears out prev-gen. M1 MacBook Pro with $399 discount to $900 in time for school

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members (free to join) the previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 256GB for $899.99 shipped. Down $399 from its list price of $1,299, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in new condition, though it has fell as low as $880 in refurbished condition back in July. While this might not be the latest from Apple, it still packs quite a punch in the specs department. Delivering the M1 chip with 17-hour battery life, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, this laptop is perfect for the upcoming semester. There’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports and Touch Pad all in a slim form-factor that’s ready to last all day with you. Check out our hands-on review to learn all you can about Apple Silicon and what you can expect, then head below for more.

We’d recommend picking up Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub with just a fraction of your savings. It’s available for just $35 on Amazon and brings quite a few additional ports to your new laptop. You’ll find it packs both SD and microSD support, USB-A, 4K30 HDMI, and also USB-C charging passthrough.

Don’t forget that Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air is on sale for an all-time low at $1,099. This marks the first discount that we’ve seen at both Amazon and B&H, saving $100 from its normal going rate. You’ll find all the information in our deal coverage, and then be sure to swing by our Apple guide for other great ways to save.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!