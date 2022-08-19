Etekcity’s Smart Digital Bathroom Scale measures 13 health metrics at $19

Amazon is currently offering the Etekcity Smart Digital Scale for $18.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon for this deal. Normally going for $22, this 14% discount marks a return to the second-lowest price and comes within cents of the all-time low price we’ve seen. This scale is able to measure 13 different body health indexes like weight, BMI, muscle mass, and more. An unlimited amount of users can be tracked on one account and can be synced with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. You can also use the VeSync app to track your data with Alexa being able to tell you this same info when you ask. This scale is the perfect companion for those looking to get in shape. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a regular, non-smart weight scale, look no further than the Etekcity Digital Body Weight Scale for $17. Here you get a simple scale powered by two AAA batteries with step-on technology for instant readings. The backlit LCD means you’ll be able to read your weight in any lighting condition with this display indicating errors and low battery as well. Switching between pounds and kilograms is as simple as pressing the units button on the backside of the scale. The durable tempered glass top side can handle up to 400 pounds with anti-skid padding on the feet to prevent the scale from sliding on your tile bathroom floors.

Listening to music while working out is almost essential for some, so why not pick up the Geek Squad Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $46? Along with being the lowest price we can find, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished gear is “thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away.”

Etekcity Smart Digital Scale features:

Find the Best Scale for You: If you are looking for a compact scale, the ESF38 Smart Fitness Scale is perfect for you! Featuring an 11 x 11-inch frame, this scale is easy to store anywhere. Its minimalist pattern design fits right in with the decor of even the trendiest bathroom

Just Ask Alexa: When you connect the VeSync app to Amazon Alexa, the results speak for themselves. “Alexa, ask VeSync how much weight I have lost this month.”

13 Essential Measurements: As important as it is to know, body weight doesn’t create a complete picture of your health. Etekcity smart fitness scales utilize advanced BIA technology, which provides 13 biometrics including body fat, muscle mass, BMI, and more on the VeSync app

