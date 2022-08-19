Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 now over $100 off in Geek Squad refurbished condition from $46

Best Buy is now offering Geek Squad refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds at from $45.99 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly $150 in new condition and currently starting at $120 via Amazon, this is more than $100 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Geek Squad Certified Refurbished gear is “thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away.” It includes a 90-day warranty and you’ll find more details on that right here. The Galaxy Buds 2 come along with many of the flagship features you’ll find in some of the brand’s latest releases including active noise cancelation and up to 29 hours of battery life. From there, you’ll find Qi wireless charging support as well as an Earbud fit test to ensure you’re getting the best possible seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Looking to protect your investment here?Check out the Spigen Rugged Armor Case made for the Galaxy Buds 2 above. It sells for $18 Prime shipped on Amazon with a two-piece design for “all-around coverage and undeniable grip.” This model is also available in black or a sort of dark green colorway.

If it’s the Apple earbuds you’re after, this morning saw AirPods Pro with the refreshed MagSafe Charging Case drop $75 to $174. This is about $6 under our previous mention and the current lowest price around on Apple’s latest pro-grade solution. And for something even more affordable, drop down to the previous-generation AirPods 2 while they are on sale for $100 shipped via Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds2 is here, bringing a way for everyone to enjoy epic sound. With audio quality this good, you’ll feel the thump of every bassline and strum of every guitar right in your core —it’s like dropping you into your favorite band’s concert. Need to focus? Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound control let you hear only what you want to hear. Enjoy some peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. Featuring our slimmest and lightest design yet, Galaxy Buds2 fit so well, you may forget you’re wearing them —at least until the music starts.

