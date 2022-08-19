Govee’s regularly $40 4-Probe Meat Thermometer drops to $24 (Save 40%)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 4-Probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $23.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for this deal. Normally going for $40, this 40% discount marks the third-lowest price we’ve tracked this year and is the lowest we’ve seen since May. Able to monitor a range of temperatures from 32-572°F, this thermometer is perfect for grilling or smoking meats. With a refresh rate of one second, you’ll be able to accurately monitor the temperature with the Govee Home app notifying you of temperature changes above or below your target. A detailed chart going back 2 hours allows you to track the cooking progress. Powered by two AAA batteries, this meat thermometer is perfect for BBQs and cookouts. Head below for more.

If you don’t care for the Bluetooth connectivity, you can save some cash by going with the Neoikos Dual Probe Meat Thermometer for $19. One of the probes is always attached and can be folded away for storage while the other probe has an external connector so it can be optionally attached. This thermometer can also warn you if the temperature is getting above where you want it for whatever you’re cooking. There is even an auto-off function that will turn the unit off when the probe is folded in and there has been no activity for 5 minutes to save battery life.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for more deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. If you want to save even more cash on a meat thermometer than the options above, be sure to check out this deal on the ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer for $14. Designed to keep the steaks the perfect medium rare or to ensure the pork and chicken is done safely, it features an auto-rotating backlit display for ambidextrous use as well as a motion sensor to persevere battery life and a 4.3-inch stainless steel food probe.

Govee 4-Probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

Our bluetooth meat thermometer records food temperatures accurately within 1.8°F/1°C in 1 second with a total working range of 32°F-302°F. Four 304 food grade stainless steel probes allow you to monitor multiple food temperatures.

After using our digital meat thermometer, you can remotely check your meat temperature on the Govee Home app within a 230ft/70m Bluetooth range. Save yourself the effort of opening your grill/smoker to avoid excess heat.

Each cooking thermometer probe records temperature changes for 2 hours. These changes are recorded in detailed charts that you can view on the app. That way, you can keep track of your overall temperature performance.

