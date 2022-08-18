ThermoPro’s backlit digital meat thermometer delivers the perfect cook all year down at $14

Intek (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the ThermoPro TP19H Digital Meat Thermometer for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, it more typically sells for $18 at Amazon is now at the lowest price we can find and one of the best we have tracked. Prime grilling season may be coming to end for some folks in the next month or so, but if you’re anything like me the BBQ will stay fired up for much longer than that and this model will also come in handy all year round whether you’re cooking on the stove or in the oven anyway. Designed to keep the steaks the perfect medium rare or to ensure the pork and chicken is done safely, it features an auto-rotating backlit display for ambidextrous use as well as a motion sensor to persevere battery life and a 4.3-inch stainless steel food probe. The waterproof design, magnet for hanging on the fridge, and up to “3,000 hours” of use on the included battery are nice touches as well. More details below.

If you can make do with a more simple model, a smaller display, and without the rotating design, the ThermoPro TP03 might do the trick. It sells for even less at $12 Prime shipped and delivers much of the most essential features you’ll need to cook the meat to your ideal temperatures.

If you prefer to have an all-in-one cooker handle all of the temperature control for you, the preset options on COSORI’s smartphone-controlled 8-in-1 air fryer grill are worth a look. This model will have you grilling indoors all year round with a host of ready-to-go cooking jobs waiting in its companion you can engage without even touching the cooker (once the food is in there anyway). You can get more details on this Alexa and Google Assistant model while it’s marked down from $160 to $119 on Amazon as part of this week’s deal coverage right here.

ThermoPro TP19H Digital Meat Thermometer features:

2.0 inches large auto-rotating backlit display: Meat thermometers for grilling has a 180° auto-rotating backlit display, making this kitchen thermometer perfect for left-hand users and allows you to use it in low light conditions

Motion sensing sleep/wake: Directly turns on and off by the probe opens or closes; instantly wakes when picked up the digital food thermometer and sleeps when set down to save battery power; up to 3000 hours with included 3A battery

IP65 Waterproof & Convenient Storage: Quickly clean the digital meat thermometer with probe under running water; features a magnetic back to allow for placement on any metal surface or use the hang hole for hooks

3-4 seconds ultra fast response time with highly accurate to ±0.9, instant read meat thermometer features 4.3 inches food grade stainless steel probe, suitable for measure any type of food temp with the cooking thermometer

