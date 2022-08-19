HP’s regularly $649 touchscreen Chromebook x360 flips over for a tablet experience at $399

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 14-inch HP Chromebook x360 14c 4.1GHz/8GB/128GB for $399 shipped. Regularly $699 at Best Buy and currently on sale for $460 directly from HP down from the $649 it fetches there, this is up to $300 off the going rate, $60 under the next best listing, and the lowest total we can find. Also matched directly on Best Buy. This model delivers a 14-inch display alongside a 360-degree convertible hinge to provide both a laptop and touchscreen tablet-style Chromebook experience. It packs the 11th generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor alongside 128GB of solid-state storage and 8GB of RAM as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The fingerprint reader for secure login is joined by a webcam privacy switch, Google Assistant voice command action, and an aluminum casing. Head below for more details.

for something more affordable, dive into the price drop we spotted on the recently released ASUS Chromebook C425. This model is now marked down to $280 shipped, matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before. It boasts a 14-inch NanoEdge 1080p touchscreen display with the M3 Intel chip alongside the same 128GB of storage you’ll find in today’s lead deal. Get a closer look at this one in our coverage from earlier this week.

An even more novel Chromebook experience comes by way of the HP Chromebase AiO. Delivering a 22-inch rotating display with Hey Google voice command functionality, it is now $190 off the going rate via Amazon with dual USB-C and USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6. All of the details you need on this deal are right here and be sure to stay locked to our constantly updated Chromebook deal hub for more affordable Chrome OS gear.

HP Chromebook x360 14c features:

Workload meet beast mode: Work and play all day with the power and performance of an Intel Core processor, long battery life and ample storage. All the extras never looked this good: Thin and light, FHD Corning Gorilla Glass 5 micro-edge display and 360° hinge that adapts to you.(39) Show off with standout features like a seamless metal cover and keyboard deck and Audio by Bang & Olufsen. Privacy for your peace of mind: Keep it private with a webcam privacy switch that cuts off your video feed. Securely and easily log into your PC with an integrated fingerprint reader. Apps for everything: Redefine how you work and play with the seamless integration of your favorite Chrome browser, always secure and up to date, and access to a huge selection of apps in the Google Play Store.

