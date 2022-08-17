Save $50 on the recently released ASUS Chromebook C425 at Amazon low of $280

Amazon is now offering the all-new 14-inch ASUS Chromebook C425 M3/4GB/128GB for $279.99 shipped. Normally fetching $330, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low first set back in July. This is only the second discount to date at $50 off and a rare chance to save on the new debut. Having just launched for the first time back in June, the new ASUS Chromebook C425 is centered around a 14-inch NanoEdge 1080p touchscreen display. There’s also an M3 Intel chip under the hood to complement the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as a lightweight build backed by a backlit keyboard. All of course with Chrome OS at the center of the experience.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. The discounted Chromebook above is perfect for working out and about, but does have a more limited range of I/O as a trade-off. So pairing it with the Anker hub will let you take advantage of six additional ports for turning the machine into a more suitable desktop workstation. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

Or you could just go with a Chrome OS device that is already designed around the desktop experience. Right now the popular and unique HP Chromebase AiO is down to its best price yet at Amazon thanks to a $190 discount. Now arriving at $400, this is a more than capable machine for back to school and more thanks to a 22-inch rotating screen and onboard access to hands-free Google Assistant.

ASUS Chromebook C425 features:

14 inch Full HD IPS 1920×1080 4-way NanoEdge touch screen display that allows for a 14 inch screen to fit in the body of a 13 inch laptop footprint with large 6-inch trackpad. Powered by the Intel Core m3-8100Y Processor for super-fast and snappy performance. 4GB LPDDR3 RAM; 128GB eMMC storage and 2x full function USB Type-C (Gen 1) and 1x Type-A (Gen 1) ports plus a backlit keyboard (*USB Transfer speed may vary.

