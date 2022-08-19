Ray-Ban Weekend Flash Sale takes up to 50% off popular styles: Clubmaster, Aviators, more

For two days only, Ray-Ban is having a Weekend Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Clubmaster Metal Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $139, which is $60 off the original rate. These sunglasses are gender neutral and can be dressed up or down easily. The sliver frame also adds a fashionable touch and it has a logo on the lens as well. It comes with a leather case that has a scratch-resistant interior too. Find even more deals from Ray-Ban by heading below.

