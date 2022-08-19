Vineyard Vines Flash Sale takes 20% off swim and shorts from $15

Ali Smith -
FashionVineyard Vines
20% off from $15

For a limited time only, Vineyard Vines takes extra 20% off swim and shorts with code BOTTOMSUP at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the 8-Inch Performance Breaker Shorts. This style is regularly priced at $99 and currently is marked down to $54. These shorts feature a lightweight fabric that’s infused with stretch for added comfort. It’s available in several color options and the water-resistant fabric is great for warm weather. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

