Vineyard Vines Flash Sale takes 20% off swim and shorts from $15

For a limited time only, Vineyard Vines takes extra 20% off swim and shorts with code BOTTOMSUP at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the 8-Inch Performance Breaker Shorts. This style is regularly priced at $99 and currently is marked down to $54. These shorts feature a lightweight fabric that’s infused with stretch for added comfort. It’s available in several color options and the water-resistant fabric is great for warm weather. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 7-Inch Island Swim Trunks $27 (Orig. $99)
- 9 Inch On-The-Go Shorts $39 (Orig. $99)
- 8-Inch Offshore Shorts $30 (Orig. $128)
- 8-Inch Performance Breaker Shorts $54 (Orig. $99)
- Smocked Pull On Shorts $53 (Orig. $88)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Scarf Print Strapless One-Piece $81 (Orig. $135)
- Pineapple Tassel Cover-Up $55 (Orig. $138)
- Printed Performance Shortie Skort $65 (Orig. $108)
- Tortola Tile Luxe Pull-On Shorts $39 (Orig. $98)
- Harbor Shirt Cover-Up $69 (Orig. $138)
- …and even more deals…
