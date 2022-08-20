Stay hydrated as we end the summer with these motivational water bottles from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Giotto Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of its motivational sports water bottles priced from $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 32-ounce Leakproof BPA-free Water Bottle at $16.79 in Blue, though other colorways are available at lower costs depending on which option you choose. On the bottle, there’s printed motivational quotes and hydration goals to help you drink water throughout the day as well. Plus, there’s a wide range of other bottle sizes available up to one gallon if you need more water at a time. Keep reading for additional info.

You could save a few bucks by ditching the printed motivational quotes/times to drink that today’s lead deal has to offer. Instead, Amazon has a 2-pack of its own 24-ounce water bottles available for a total of $13 right now. That makes each bottle only $6.50, which is a great value all around if you just need to stay hydrated.

Are you trying to keep track of a weight loss journey? Consider picking up the Etekcity smart digital scale that measures 13 health metrics for $19, which is down from its normal $22 going rate, saving you 14% from its normal price.

Giotto 32-ounce Leakproof Water Bottle features:

Drinking enough water is easier said than done for some people,and these water bottles are here to help you out.Having a water bottle at your desk or in your gym bag is one thing, but remembering to fill it up constantly is another. One helpful tactic comes in the form of these time-labeled water bottles, which make it easy to see how much water you’re really drinking as the time passes and when it’s time to get a refill ASAP. And Giotto’s innovative 32oz water bottles with strap & time marker are just the thing you’re looking for!

