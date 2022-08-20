Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, MUNBYN (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4×6 Thermal Label Printer for $118.31 shipped in multiple colors. Down from $174, today’s deal saves 32% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked across the board. Are you tired of using a standard printer and large 8.5×11 paper to print shipping labels, having to cut them out and tape them to packages? This thermal label printer is perfect for making your packages look more professional and is easier to use overall. The labels printed here have adhesive already on the back so you just peel and stick them to packages. Plus, you can even print custom stickers and more with this label printer making it even more versatile. This printer is also compatible with both Windows and macOS, ensuring it’ll function with whatever computer you have. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, we recommend picking up this 500-pack of labels on Amazon for just $16. That makes each label only $0.03 and ensures you have enough to ship packages at any moment. However, if you don’t need 500, then this 100-pack is just $5, which makes them $0.05 each. Sure, it’s a bit more per label, but the overall savings might be worth it if you don’t ship often.

If you need a new computer to run your business from, Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro is a great choice. Coming in at $900 on sale right now, it’s $399 below its normal going rate and down to a new all-time low in new condition. With all-day battery life, two Thunderbolt ports, and a Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro is a solid choice to use for your business computing needs.

MUNBYN Thermal Label Printer features:

We made it – Chrome print now! 203DPI Thermal Label Printer Easy work with All Windows and Mac OS and Chrome OS. Use MUNBYN Printer Extension on chrome store to connect with the printer and get it to print. MUNBYN Shipping label printer installs and works like a regular thermal printer that can create customized labels directly from any application. MUNBYN 4×6 label printer Auto Analyze and learn your label, bringing more convenience to your business. Suitable for Most Thermal Direct Label -including Warehouse labels, Shipping labels, Food Nutrition Labels, Amazon FBA Labels, UPS, USPS, etc.

