Save 38% on Altura’s Venture Shoulder Camera Bag at its new low of $25, more from $5.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Digital Goja (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of digital camera accessories at up to 47% off and starting from $5.50. Leading the way here is the Altura Photo Venture Shoulder Bag for $24.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $40, this 38% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This simple camera bag comes with a removable interior with a velcro divider so you can easily organize your camera gear inside. There is also plenty of storage for extra memory cards and filters inside the front flap. I got this camera bag in a bundle when I purchased my Sigma 150-600mm lens and it has become the go-to bag for my mirrorless camera when I don’t need all of the DSLR gear. Head below for more camera accessory deals.

More camera accessory deals:

After checking out these camera accessory deals, be sure to head on over to our roundup of Kodak’s Instant Camera and Printer Gold Box sale with deals starting from $80. Headlining everything over there is the Kodak Mini 3 Retro 3×3-inch Portable Photo Printer Gift Bundle which is seeing its first discount down to $144. With this gift bundle, you will receive the P300R portable printer, a total of 60 print sheets, a carrying case, a photo album, a photo case, stickers, and photo clips.

Altura Photo Venture Shoulder Bag features:

Remember the overnight bag with the classic lines that you recently borrowed from someone and conveniently forgot to return? This is the scaled down version. Same great style in a smaller package. Instead of transporting a weekend wardrobe, you can discreetly carry your full camera body, two lenses, and a flash. Or you can remove the padded insert and convert it. It transforms from a camera case to a travel bag that is perfect for carrying toiletries and accessories or a few diapers and wipes and a few compact baby bottles discreetly. No one will know which mission you’re on today.

