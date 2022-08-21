Save 38% on Altura’s Venture Shoulder Camera Bag at its new low of $25, more from $5.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Digital Goja (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of digital camera accessories at up to 47% off and starting from $5.50. Leading the way here is the Altura Photo Venture Shoulder Bag for $24.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $40, this 38% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This simple camera bag comes with a removable interior with a velcro divider so you can easily organize your camera gear inside. There is also plenty of storage for extra memory cards and filters inside the front flap. I got this camera bag in a bundle when I purchased my Sigma 150-600mm lens and it has become the go-to bag for my mirrorless camera when I don’t need all of the DSLR gear. Head below for more camera accessory deals.
More camera accessory deals:
- Altura Camera Rain Cover – $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- Altura Photo 8mm f/3.0 Nikon Lens – $159 (Reg. $199)
- MagicFiber Microfiber Camera Lens Pouches – $7 (Reg. $10)
- Altura Camera Hand Strap – $20 (Reg. $28)
- Altura Flash Diffuser Light Softbox – $11.50 (Reg. $15)
- and more…
After checking out these camera accessory deals, be sure to head on over to our roundup of Kodak’s Instant Camera and Printer Gold Box sale with deals starting from $80. Headlining everything over there is the Kodak Mini 3 Retro 3×3-inch Portable Photo Printer Gift Bundle which is seeing its first discount down to $144. With this gift bundle, you will receive the P300R portable printer, a total of 60 print sheets, a carrying case, a photo album, a photo case, stickers, and photo clips.
Altura Photo Venture Shoulder Bag features:
Remember the overnight bag with the classic lines that you recently borrowed from someone and conveniently forgot to return? This is the scaled down version. Same great style in a smaller package. Instead of transporting a weekend wardrobe, you can discreetly carry your full camera body, two lenses, and a flash. Or you can remove the padded insert and convert it. It transforms from a camera case to a travel bag that is perfect for carrying toiletries and accessories or a few diapers and wipes and a few compact baby bottles discreetly. No one will know which mission you’re on today.
