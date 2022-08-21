Kodak’s Mini 3 Retro Portable Instant Printer Gift Bundle sees first discount to $144, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Kodak Photo Printer (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its Instant Cameras and Printers at up to 43% off starting from $79.99. Leading today’s deals is the Kodak Mini 3 Retro 3×3-inch Portable Photo Printer Accessory Gift Bundle for $143.99 shipped. Normally going for $160, this Gold Box deal marks the first discount we’ve seen for this gift bundle saving you $16. With this gift bundle, you will receive the P300R portable printer, a total of 60 print sheets, a carrying case, a photo album, a photo case, stickers, and photo clips. The printer uses Kodak’s 4Pass Technology to “print flawless photos instantly.” The laminating process means the prints will be fingerprint-proof and water-resistant so your memories will last a long time. The AR app you can download will even let you customize the pictures you print with various effects and designs. Head below to check out other Kodak Gold Box deals.

More Kodak deals:

After checking out these Kodak Gold Box deals here, be sure to stick around to take a look at the other deals we’ve rounded up for you. We’re currently tracking the second-ever discount on the Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen as it returns to its all-time low of $59. Everything notably kicks off with 23W of power which can go towards fast charging a Pixel 6/Pro handset or just topping off Pixel Buds and the like.

Kodak Mini 3 Retro Photo Printer features:

SUPERIOR PHOTO QUALITY – KODAK Mini 3 Retro uses 4Pass Technology to print flawless photos instantly. Each photo is printed in layers of ribbon with a laminating process so it’s fingerprint proof and water-resistant for long-lasting quality.

TWO PHOTO TYPES – The KODAK Mini 3 Retro photo printer supports both border and borderless type photos. Write down your memories in the border type so they last forever. Print the borderless type to have larger sized photos.

COMPACT SIZE – KODAK Mini 3 Retro photo printer fits right in your hands and your bag to conveniently print. This portable photo printer is all you need to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!