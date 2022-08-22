Discover where you come from with 23andMe’s Ancestry Kit at $129, more from $49 ($70 off)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Test Kit for $129 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $199 at Amazon and directly from 23andMe, this is $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Designed to provide historical ancestry data sourced from thousands of regions across the globe, it also delivers “a more complete picture of your health with insights from your genetic data” alongside “tools that can help make it easier for you to take action on your health.” The FDA-authorized reports also come with data on inherited health conditions as well as wellness reports to “show how your DNA relates to your lifestyle.” The simple saliva test kit comes with everything you need to send in a sample and receive your results with no additional fees outside of the discounted price of entry above. Head below for more DNA kit deals from $49.

More DNA kit deals:

While just about any display will work, a great way to explore your results from the kits above (and about a million other things) is with the iPad mini 6. This one has been in and out of stock as of late, you can now land a solid price drop on Amazon with $59 in savings and pricing starting from $440 shipped. You can get a closer look at one of our favorite models in the current lineup and additional details on the historical pricing breakdown in our deal coverage right here.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Test Kit features:

IMPORTANT: There is a lot to consider with genetic testing. Please review important information about Carrier Status* and Genetic Health Risk* reports. Before purchasing, review important information at 23andme. com/test-info.

WHAT YOU GET: At-home DNA test kit. Access to Health + Ancestry Service that can help give you a more complete picture of your health with insights from your genetic data. Personalized genetic insights and tools that can help make it easier for you to take action on your health. Includes FDA-authorized reports and full access to our Ancestry + Traits Service.

HEALTH FEATURES: Our personalized health reports use science-backed data to show how your DNA can affect your likelihood of developing certain health conditions.* Wellness reports show how your DNA relates to your lifestyle. Carrier Status* reports can show if you’re a carrier for genetic variants linked to certain inherited health conditions. Use insights from these genetic reports to help you make informed decisions to fuel your health journey.

