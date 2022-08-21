iPad mini 6 finally back in stock at Amazon with $99 discount down to $400

After largely being out of stock for most of the last month, Amazon is finally refreshing listings for Apple’s latest iPad mini 6. Right now you can score the compact iPadOS machine at $399.99 shipped for the Wi-Fi 64GB model, which is down from the usual $499 price tag. These $99 in savings deliver one of the best prices to date at within $1 of the all-time low. The elevated 256GB capacity is also on sale and now sitting at $599 via the retailer from its usual $649 price tag.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more.

One of my favorite aspects of the latest iPad mini 6 is that it does support the Apple Pencil 2, and that’s easily the best way you can leverage your savings from the tablet itself. Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory at a $99 sale price.

Or you could just consider stepping up to one of the larger iPads in Apple’s current stable. Right now, the even more recent iPad Air 5 is now marked down to $559 in all five of the different styles. Alongside just arriving with a larger 10.9-inch screen, there’s also the M1 chip for improved performance, as well as support for Apple’s popular Magic Keyboard.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

