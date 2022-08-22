Acer Nitro 5 laptop with 12th Gen i7, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and RTX 3070 TI now $2,000

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop i7/32GB/2TB/RTX 3070 Ti at $1,999.95 shipped. Down $400 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to let you game on-the-go with ease, this laptop has plenty of power to play even the latest AAA titles. There’s the 12th Generation i7-12700H processor as well as NVIDIA’s latest RTX 3070 Ti with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. This enables ray-traced gaming as well as the ability to leverage DirectX 12, DLSS, and DLAA. On top of that, the 1440p IPS display features a 165Hz refresh rate letting you game without the worry of slow frame rates. There’s also 32GB of DDR4 RAM in tow and dual 1TB SSDs in RAID0 for 2TB of total storage available, which can be expanded further thanks to a 2.5-inch SSD/HDD bay that’s open. Keep reading for more.

Update 8/22 @ 3:57 PM: Amazon is offering the latest Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 for $2,151.74 shipped. Down from $2,400 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

Given that you’re saving $400 with today’s deal, why not overhaul your at-home setup as well? You could put that cash toward the $290 ASUS TUF 27-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor. It comes in with similar specs to the built-in display on today’s lead deal, just at a larger 27-inch size instead of 15.6-inches. That makes this an ideal pair to be able to enjoy your favorite games at home in 1440p with high refresh rates.

Don’t forget to upgrade your audio game at the same time. HyperX’s Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset is currently on sale for $140, which is a $60 discount from its normal $200 going rate. Not only does this mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, but it also makes now the best time yet to pick up these premium headphones.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop features:

Acer gaming laptops deliver advanced performance for all gamers. The Nitro lineup of gaming PCs and accessories are ideal for casual gamers who are ready for something better. The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 is equipped with a beautiful 15.6 inch QHD 165Hz 3ms display to help you visualize the win. The latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU supports 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores, 3rd Gen Tensor Cores, DLSS, Resizable BAR, Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate, and so much more. With Killer’s DoubleShot Pro and Wi-Fi 6, get quicker matchmaking and never worry about disconnecting during a game.

