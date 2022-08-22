HyperX’s regularly $200 Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset reaches new low of $140

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset for $139.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $200, this 30% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $20. With up to 300 hours of wireless gaming on a single charge, you will benefit from DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio for a virtual 3D sound stage for increased immersion. The microphone can also be detached from the headset when you don’t need it to ensure the game isn’t picking up your mic with convenient onboard audio controls on the earcups. Using HyperX’s NGENUITY software you can view the battery life remaining on the headset, adjust EQ, and access additional customization options. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn why we say it “ticks all the boxes for a great gaming headset.” Keep reading below.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the wired version of the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset for $70. You won’t have the DTS Spatial Audio support that is present in the wireless version above, but you still get 50mm dual chamber drivers that provide “more distinction between sounds and minimizes distortion.” The overall build quality here is similar to the option above with the aluminum frame and leatherette-wrapped premium red foam earcup padding. Another difference here is the audio controls being in-line on the cable. You do get a wider range of platform compatibility with the 3.5mm audio jack.

Have you been looking for extra Joy-Cons for your Nintendo Switch but on a tighter budget? Well, right now you can grab the Neon Purple/Orange Joy-Con Controllers for $60. Now at the lowest price we can find, you get a pair of Joy-Con here alongside the grip and strap attachments, built-in rumble action, and approximately 20-hours of battery life per charge.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset features:

DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio: DTS Spatial Audio will help amp up your audio advantage and immersion with its precise sound localization and virtual 3D sound stage.

HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers: The groundbreaking dual chamber driver system in the Cloud Alpha Wireless tunes the mids and highs separately from the bass-heavy lows to deliver incredibly clear audio.

Up to 300 hours of wireless gaming: Play knowing you’ll get weeks of gaming out of a single charge. The fast 2.4GHz connection provides wireless freedom without sacrificing audio quality.

