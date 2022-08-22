Apple’s Mac Studio powers your pro workstation at all-time lows from $1,849 (Save $150+)

B&H is now offering Apple’s latest desktop Mac Studio with 512GB 32-Core GPU for $1,999 shipped. Normally fetching $2,199, today’s offer marks the first chance to save on one of the higher-end configurations. The $200 in savings marks a new all-time low on this model and brings it down to the MSRP of the baseline model, which is also on sale right now too. Courtesy of Expercom, you can score the 24-Core model for $1,849, down from $1,999 to match its all-time low. In either case, you’re scoring Apple’s most recent desktop macOS experience, as well as its most capable. The new M1 Max chip is the star of the show and makes full use of the refreshed form-factor for powering professional workflows. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, 10Gb Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

On the more affordable side of Apple’s desktop lineup, the M1 Mac mini is at the opposite end of the spectrum. You’ll find an even more compact design to complement the entry-level Apple Silicon chip and a price tag that much more conducive to starting out with macOS at $649. It won’t offer quite as flagship-worthy performance as the lead deal, but should be perfect for finally trying out the M1 chip at the desktop.

All of this week’s other best Apple deals are also now beginning to go live and are still headlined by the all-new M2 MacBook Air. This model is now on sale for one of the very first times and sitting at $1,099. Sporting the new M2 chip, there’s also MagSafe and more at $100 off.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M1 Max or all-new M1 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

