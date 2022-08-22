Re-stock your art supplies at up to 42% off in today’s Arteza Gold Box starting from $10

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, the official Arteza Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals to re-stock your art supplies at a discount. Everything ships free in orders over $25 or for Prime members. You’re looking at as much as 42% in savings on a range of supplies, including pencil crayons, acrylic and oil paint sets, extra canvases, fine point pens, colorful sticky notes, and more. The deals start from just over $10 today and you’ll find our top picks from the sale waiting down below.

Arteza Gold Box Deals:

***Note: Watch out for Subscribe & Save options on some of the listing pages for the lowest possible prices. And remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid regular deliveries.

If you fancy yourself more of a digital artist, the wonderful iPad mini 6 is now back in-stock and on sale. It is great entry-level art pad without spending iPad Pro prices as it also supports Apple Pencil 2 alongside the edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display, and A15 Bionic chip, as well as sitting among our favorite models in the lineup.Take a closer look at this deal while it is still live right here.

Arteza Inkonic Fineliners features:

Quality at an affordable price: Your Arteza Fineliners Set provides fine-tip pens in 24 vivid colors. Value and performance are guaranteed.

Smudge-Free, Acid-Free Ink: Why settle for fine point markers that easily blot & smear? Your Arteza pens all have odorless ink that dries quickly without smudging.

Easy-Grip Comfort: No more sore hands & fingers. All Arteza Fineliner Pens boast special triangular barrels, ergonomically shaped for firmer, more comfortable grip. Won’t roll off desks & tables.

Designed and Created by Artists: Here at Arteza, we are passionate about creating products that inspire.

