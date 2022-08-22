Re-stock your art supplies at up to 42% off in today’s Arteza Gold Box starting from $10

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, the official Arteza Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals to re-stock your art supplies at a discount. Everything ships free in orders over $25 or for Prime members. You’re looking at as much as 42% in savings on a range of supplies, including pencil crayons, acrylic and oil paint sets, extra canvases, fine point pens, colorful sticky notes, and more. The deals start from just over $10 today and you’ll find our top picks from the sale waiting down below.
Arteza Gold Box Deals:
***Note: Watch out for Subscribe & Save options on some of the listing pages for the lowest possible prices. And remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid regular deliveries.
- 24-pack Inkonic Fineliners Fine Point Pens $10 (Reg. $17)
- 60-pack Acrylic Paint $31 (Reg. $55)
- 48-pack (100 sheets ea.) Multi-Color Sticky Notes $21 (Reg. $36)
- 50-pack Metallic Colored Pencils $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Tabletop Easel $25.50 (Reg. $37)
- 10-pack Iridescent Acrylic Paint $19 (Reg. $30+)
- 2-pack Stretched Canvas $64 (Reg. $100)
- And even more…
If you fancy yourself more of a digital artist, the wonderful iPad mini 6 is now back in-stock and on sale. It is great entry-level art pad without spending iPad Pro prices as it also supports Apple Pencil 2 alongside the edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display, and A15 Bionic chip, as well as sitting among our favorite models in the lineup.Take a closer look at this deal while it is still live right here.
Arteza Inkonic Fineliners features:
- Quality at an affordable price: Your Arteza Fineliners Set provides fine-tip pens in 24 vivid colors. Value and performance are guaranteed.
- Smudge-Free, Acid-Free Ink: Why settle for fine point markers that easily blot & smear? Your Arteza pens all have odorless ink that dries quickly without smudging.
- Easy-Grip Comfort: No more sore hands & fingers. All Arteza Fineliner Pens boast special triangular barrels, ergonomically shaped for firmer, more comfortable grip. Won’t roll off desks & tables.
- Designed and Created by Artists: Here at Arteza, we are passionate about creating products that inspire.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!