DJI’s latest OM 5 smartphone gimbal stabilizes iPhone and Android videos at $129 low

Several retailers are now discounting DJI’s new OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer. Now dropping down to $129 shipped direct from DJI, as well as Adorama and Amazon, today’s offer takes $30 off the usual $159 price tag. This is only the second discount since launching earlier in the year, and matches the all-time low from June. Delivering the brand’s latest take on stabilized smartphone footage, the new DJI OM 5 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes. Its 3-axis gimbal is backed with ActiveTrack 4.0 for following subjects alongside other ways to improve your shots on top of a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place. Though the biggest improvement this time around is an integrated selfie stick and tripod that makes for an even more capable iPhoneography upgrade. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you can live without the more capable feature set introduced largely in part thanks to the built-in selfie stick, the DJI OM 4 SE is worth a look instead. This more affordable alternative is centered around much of the same 3-axis stabilizer technology and delivers the same ActiveTrack 3.0 features as the lead deal. While it won’t be quite as versatile as the OM 5 above, the $99 price tag makes this one an even more compelling solution.

On the aerial side of your photography setup, a great way to get started capturing those beautiful landscapes this fall is with the DJI Mini 2. This compact drone is perfect for beginners with a forgiving feature set that helps make taking flight a bit easier at first, as well as a more affordable price tag that starts from $379 thanks to a certified refurbished sale.

DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal features:

Portable and palm-sized with a built-in extension rod, DJI OM 5 is a versatile companion that unlocks the full potential of your smartphone. Enjoy flawless selfies, super-smooth video, automatic tracking, and much more. A new ShotGuides feature even provides creative tips, empowering you to get stunning shots wherever you go. With OM 5, get ready to master every shot.

