J.Crew Denim Flash Sale offers denim for $75 + extra 15% off for members

J.Crew’s Denim Flash Sale offers jeans for $75 and an extra 15% off your purchase for J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) with code EXCLUSIVE at checkout. Plus, members receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s 484 Slim-Fit Jeans in Resin Rinse. These jeans were originally priced at $128 and now are marked down to $75. This dark wash denim can be easily dressed up or down and the tapered leg is highly flattering. It’s also infused with stretch for added comfort, which is great for back to school. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew below and you will want to check out the Joe’s New Balance Back to School Event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 484 Slim-Fit Jeans in Resin Rinse $75 (Orig. $128)
- 770 Straight-Fit Jeans $75 (Orig. $128)
- 1040 Athletic-Fit Jeans $75 (Orig. $128)
- 250 Skinny-Fit Stretch Jeans $75 (Orig. $128)
- Classic Straight-Fit Jeans $75 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 10-inch Demi-Boot Crop Jeans $75 (Orig. $128)
- 9-inch Vintage Slim-Straight Jeans $75 (Orig. $128)
- Slim Boyfriend Jeans in Greasley Wash $75 (Orig. $128)
- Curvy ’90s Classic Straight Jeans $75 (Orig. $138)
- Wide-Leg Denim Trousers $75 (Orig. $148)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!