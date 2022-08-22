This 8-in-2 USB-C hub has 4K HDMI and Gigabit Ethernet at $27 (Amazon low, 20% off)

MOKiN (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 8-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air at $27.19 shipped. Down from $34, today’s deal saves 20% from its normal going rate and marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen only once before at Amazon. Designed to be an all-in-one hub for your Apple laptop, this dock features USB-A with both a 3.0 and 2.0 port, 4K30 HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD/microSD, and dual USB-C. Speaking of the USB-C ports, you’ll find that there’s one which passes through full Thunderbolt 3 speeds at 40Gb/s and there’s also support for up to 100W power delivery charging. Plus, with the slim form-factor, you’ll be able to stow this dock in a purse, backpack, or even pocket. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget but still need to adapt USB-A to USB-C? Well, nonda’s 2-pack of dongles does just that for only $8 at Amazon right now. Coming in at $4 each, these budget-focused adapters are perfect for leaving on printer cables, wireless mouse dongles, or anything else that really just needs to be converted from USB-A to USB-C.

Your on-the-go setup wouldn’t be complete without some portable storage. That’s why today’s deal on the SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme portable USB-C SSD is so great. It’s on sale for $209 from its normal going rate of $235 or more, 2TB of storage is more than enough to keep in a portable setup, as it delivers eight times more storage than the base MacBook Pro or Air.

MOKiN USB-C Hub features:

8-in-2 USB-C hub can expand your MacBook Pro ports into 1USB3.0+1USB2.0+HDMI+2xThunderbolt 3 +Gigabit ethernet and SD/TF card reader. Meet all your needs with one hub. Perfect companion for your MacBook Pro 13″ and 15″ 2019/2018/ 2016/2017. Please note:this adapter is not suitable for wearing a protective case. Super Speed USB 3.0 Ports (At Full-Speed,up to 5 Gbp/s) and Gigabit Ethernet Port( up to 1000Mb/s): Allow you to connect keyboard, mouse, hard drive,etc to MacBook Pro,Up to 5Gbps data transmission speed, down compatible with USB A 2.0 and below. Please note: this adapter won’t support Apple USB Super Drive. USB C To Gigabit Ethernet port provides a more stable and faster connection to a wired network extra USB 2.0 allows you to connect keyboard or mouse without any lag

