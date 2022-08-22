Need some portable SSD storage? Amazon just dropped SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme down to $209

While the 1TB model is still marked down to $110and after seeing a limited offer go live on the 4TB variant last week, it is now time for the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive. Amazon has now marked this one down to $208.99 shipped. Regularly $350 at Best Buy where it is now matching, this model has dropped in price this year and typically fetches closer to $235 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the third lowest total we have seen in 2022 and represents a notable price on one of the best portable SSDs in the game. As we mentioned in our recent feature piece, you can feel the quality on this model the second you pull it out of the box. It delivers a 1,050MB/s transfer rate alongside a rugged housing with 2-meter drop protection, an IP55 water and dust resistance rating, and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear over USB-C. Get a closer look at the even faster pro model in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

You certainly won’t get any color choices on the SanDisk Extreme, but you will with the WD My Passport variant. This one is another solid choice and we are still tracking a notable price drop on the silver model that might match your MacBook nicely. Now down at $117 shipped, you can get a closer look at the 1TB model in our previous deal coverage alongside some historical pricing information.

Another consideration here is Crucial’s aluminum 1TB X8. This one might not be quite as rugged and protected as our lead deal today, but it will deliver the same transfer speed rating for even less. We happen to still be tracking the 1TB model down at $90 via Amazon, which is the best we have seen outside of a one-day offer at $85. Dive into our recent coverage for more details on this one and more right here.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating

Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind

Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption (2)

