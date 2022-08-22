NordicTrack’s connected S22i Studio Cycle with 22-inch display falls to $1,200 ($300 off)

Amazon is offering the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle for $1,199.99 shipped. Down from $1,500, today’s deal marks a match of the 2022 low that we’ve tracked, though it has fell as low as $1,000 back in September. Designed to help you stay fit year-round, this cycle features a 22-inch rotating HD touchscreen which can stream iFIT workouts on-demand. On top of that, you can pair Bluetooth headphones to listen to the instructor without bothering those around you. It also comes with a free 30-day iFIT family membership trial included, which lets you add up to five users and allows you to enjoy global workouts and studio classes. Curious whether you should buy the S22i or Peloton Bike+? Check out our comparison as well as our hands-on review of the S22i over at ConnectTheWatts then head below for more.

Save some cash when opting for the Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike for $155 at Amazon. This saves you over $1,000 from today’s lead deal, though you’ll lose out on the connected features and large 22-inch HD display that NordicTrack offers. However, you’re just wanting to stay fit this fall, this Sunny Health & Fitness bike is a great choice.

Track your fitness journey with Etekcity’s Smart Digital Bathroom Scale that takes note of 13 individual health metrics for just $19. It’s on sale from $22 and this discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked.

NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle features:

30-Day iFIT Family Membership Included; on-demand workouts on your equipment with Global Workouts & Studio Classes; Add up to 5 users; Elite trainers adjust your equipment

22” Rotating HD Touchscreen Display streams on-demand iFIT workouts; IMPROVED HD graphics processor; Adjustable display allows for 360-degree screen rotation

Automatic Trainer Control; NEW quieter incline motor; -10% to 20% incline; 24 resistance levels; iFIT Trainers auto-adjust your resistance and incline for a hands-free workout at home. Tilting display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!