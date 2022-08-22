Samsung’s 2022 MX-ST40B karaoke Bluetooth speaker hits new low at $378 ($120 off)

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s latest model MX-ST40B Sound Tower Bluetooth Speaker for $377.99 shipped. Regularly $500 directly from Samsung where it is on sale for $380. Today’s deal is about $20 under our previous mention, as much as $122 in savings, the second notable price drop we have tracked, and a new Amazon all-time low. An updated and upgraded version of the brand’s Sound Tower party speakers, this is a notable option to finish off the summer with a bang or support upcoming holiday parties inside all year round. It boasts 160 watts of power, up to 12 hours of wireless playback, a microphone input for karaoke action, and the ability to connect to a pair of Bluetooth-ready streaming audio sources. The IPX5 rating is nice touch in less than desirable weather situations as well delivering protection from splashes and dust, but you’ll also score some built-in LED lighting effects with three user-selected modes (party, ambient, and dance). Head below for more details.

The Philips models deliver some notable value in the party category. For example, the Philips X3206, with 14 hours of battery life, partying lighting, microphone and guitar karaoke inputs, and a built-in carry handle, sells for $100 shipped directly from Amazon. It’s only about half as powerful as today’s lead deal, but it is also significantly less expensive.

Alongside our review of the AirPlay 2-ready Edifier MS50A speaker, we have seen a couple new releases lately in the portable Bluetooth space as well. Firstly, you’ll want to check out the new Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 with a recycled build, but just make sure to dive into our hands-on review of Sony’s new X-Series rugged speakers that deliver some of this summer’s best portable sound while you’re at it.

Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower features:

BI-DIRECTIONAL SOUND: Uniquely designed bi-directional speakers kick up the sound with 160 watts of high power

BUILT-IN BATTERY: Enjoy up to 12 hours of unplugged entertainment with our built-in battery*

IPX5 WATER RESISTANT: Rain or shine, enjoy year-round outdoor entertainment with this soundbar that is IPX5 rated for weather-resistant durability against water and dust**

PARTY LIGHTS: Set the mood with festive LED lighting effects; Enjoy party, ambient, and dance modes***

BLUETOOTH MULTI-CONNECTION: Connect two smart devices simultaneously and share the sound tower with ease; No more jumping back and forth, just deciding what’s next

