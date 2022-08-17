Ultimate Ears debuts WONDERBOOM 3 speaker with recycled build and improved battery

Today, Logitech is announcing the long-awaited follow-up to our favorite portable Bluetooth speaker of 2019. All these years later, Logitech and Ultimate Ears are now launching the all-new WONDERBOOM 3 with some improvements baked into a largely identical form factor including improved battery life and recycled materials.

WONDERBOOM 3 refreshed with improved battery life

In the three years since Ultimate Ears last refreshed with the WONDERBOOM form factor, the speaker has remained one of the more popular rugged offerings out there with its unique design. This time around, not all too much has changed, and that’s both good and bad.

In terms of design, Ultimate Ears is sticking with the build of years’ past and centering its latest speaker around the same IP67 waterproof build as before. It can still float on water, and is even backed by some added drop protection on top of being able to defend against dirt and dust. Though just because the new WONDERBOOM 3 may look the same as before, the company is actually taking a much more sustainable approach by using 31% post-consumer recycled plastic in the design.

In an almost unforgivable turn of events, Ultimate Ears is still tapping a Micro USB port for the new WONDERBOOM 3. It’s a shame that we’re not getting USB-C this time around, and could be a breaking point for anyone looking to bring home the new release.

Visual cues aside, there are actually some pretty notable upgrades this time around that bring the WONDERBOOM 3 into the 2020s. Battery life has improved by an hour or so at 14 hours of battery-powered playback, and Bluetooth range has stepped up to 131 feet from the 100-foot range we saw previously. Many of the signature Ultimate Ears features of course still remain, with two of the speakers being able to be paired together for stereo output.

Now available for pre-order direct from Ultimate Ears, the new WONDERBOOM 3 will continue the tradition of its predecessor by sticking at the $99.99 price point. You can expect units to begin shipping later this month on August 1, and there are four colorways to pick from.

