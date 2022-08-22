Sun Joe pressure washers are up to 40% off for today only with models starting from $50

For today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on Sun Joe pressures washers starting with the compact SPX201E model at $49.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. This more handheld option regularly fetches closer to $85 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $66 in 2022. Today’s offer is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Whether it’s to clean off the car, siding, or patio, as well as a number of other applications around the house and elsewhere, this model delivers a form-factor that’s easy to carry around with 1,350 PSI, a 10-amp motor, and a maximum water flow of 1.45 GPM. It also ships with a 20-foot high pressure hose, a garden hose adapter, 35-foot power cord, and a simple-to-use twist nozzle to adjust the output pressure. Head below for more details and Sun Joe pressure washer deals.

If you’re looking for a more substantial unit than the option highlighted above, you’ll find even more models marked down as part of today’s sale on this landing page. The rest of the deals start from $110 Prime shipped and include roller wheels so you can move them around your property, into the garage or driveway to wash the car down, and more.

Then head over to our Green deals guide for additional price drops on electric yard tools and more. While the summer might be coming to an end sooner than most of us would like, there are still plenty of deals to have you ready for the fall and next spring. Not to mention some electric scooters and bikes, many of which are featured in our daily Green deals roundup over on our sister site, Electrek.

Sun Joe SPX201E Pressure Washer features:

Versatile: ideal for light to medium duty cleaning jobs including auto, deck, concrete, pavers, dock, boat, cabin, porch, patio, windows, siding, driveway and more!

Powerful motor: powerful 10-Amp motor generates 1350 psi of maximum water pressure and a maximum flow Rate of 1. 45 GPM.

Tss (total stop system): automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

Accessories: includes extension wand, 20 ft. High pressure hose, garden hose adapter, and 35 ft. Power cord with GFCI protection

Pressure: Max rating per CSA test standards. Maximum internal pressure is 1350 psi. Under typical load, working pressure is 870 psi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!