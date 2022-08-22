Victorinox Swiss Army Explorer multi-tool with lifetime guarantee falls to $43.50 (Reg. $57)

FS HOUSEWARES (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering is offering the Victorinox Swiss Army Explorer Pocket Multi-Tool for $43.63 shipped. Down from $57, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in the past six months. This multi-tool features durable Swiss-made stainless steel construction, which should help it be an heirloom piece to pass down to your kids, and possibly even their kids. With a multitude of functions, this multi-tool features scissors, a knife, both a flathead and Philips screwdriver, bottle opener, and more. Plus, Victorinox provides a lifetime guarantee against defects in material or workmanship, meaning if you have any problems with the knife resulting in how it was assembled or built, they’ll take care of it. Keep reading for more.

The Kershaw Shuffle Folding Pocket Knife is perfect if you just need a simple compact blade to slip into a pocket. It comes in at $19.50 on Amazon and delivers a folding design as well as a deep pocket clip for discreet carry. On top of that, the 2.4-inch blade is made from 8Cr13MoV and finished with matte black wash for corrosion resistance.

Don’t forget that Gerber’s Praframe II pocket knife is on sale for $28, which marks its best price in months. We found this sale last week and there’s no telling how long it’ll be available. The serrated blade makes it simple to cut thicker material like ropes or nylon straps.

Victorinox Swiss Army Explorer Pocket Multi-Tool features:

Welcome to the world of the Officer’s knife. This is where the legend of the Swiss Army Knife began. And it continues today with the Explorer pocket knife. This pocket knife was built to help you figure things out. Its 16 functions include the tools you need to take just about anything apart and put it back together, and a magnifying glass so you can get a closer look in between.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!