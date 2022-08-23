Save $351 on Autel Robotic’s EVO Nano+ Drone Premium Bundle at $699, today only

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Autel Robotics EVO Nano+ Drone Premium Bundle for $699 shipped. Normally going for $1,050, this solid $351 discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this bundle. This bundle is currently discounted to $989 on Amazon. This 249-gram drone can capture 50MP photos and 4K/30FPS video using its 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor with the f/1.9 aperture giving it great low-light performance. The camera here is stabilized by the 3-axis gimbal so you get smooth footage regardless of the flight conditions. The premium bundle nets you an additional two batteries for a total of three, a multi-charger, a 64GB microSD card, spare propellers and screws, the remote controller, and a shoulder carrying bag to transport everything together. Be sure to jump on this deal before it expires tonight! Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget you could grab the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo for $599 instead. The DJI Mini 2 drone arrives as a solid mix between being an ultra-lightweight quadcopter for rookie pilots while also having notable features to back it up. It weighs just 249 grams and delivers a similar 3-axis gimbal that can record 4K/30FPS video with a 31-minute runtime per battery. The combo here provides three total batteries alongside the remote control, extra propellers, a carrying bag, and some other gear. Either of these drones will be a great way to kickstart your aerial photography journey.

You’ll need a smartphone for either drone above so why not check out the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB at the third-best price to date of $1,050? New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Autel Robotics EVO Nano+ Drone Premium Bundle features:

With a foldable design and weighing only 8.8 oz, the standard version of the orange EVO Nano+ Drone is a go-anywhere, fit-anywhere solution that lets you easily take to the skies to capture pro-quality aerial images and video. The Nano+ does this through a 1/1.28″ CMOS sensor inside a 3-axis gimbal for images up to 50MP and videos up to 4K30p Ultra HD quality. Thanks to a dual PDAF+CDAF autofocusing system, large aperture, and RYYB color filter array, the camera can more easily keep fast moving objects in focus and deliver low-light content with minimal noise.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!