Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now $150 off across various storage capacities from $1,050

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB for $1,049.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,200, today’s offer is delivering the first price cut since last month over Prime Day and delivers the third-best price to date at $150 off. You can also save on the elevated 256GB capacity, which is now down to $1,149.99 from its usual $1,350 price tag.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

A great addition to your new handset would be picking up one of Samsung’s in-house covers. A highlight amongst the official selection is the S-View Flip Cover, which protects your Galaxy S22 with a folio design. On the front of the case there’s also a unique feature thanks to a cut out that lets you quickly check the time as well as any other notifications. And now sitting at $37, it’s an even more affordable option from the usual $50 price point.

Then make sure to go check out the price cut we tracked earlier in the week on Google’s all-new Pixel 6a. This is marking only the second cash discount period, and delivers $50 in savings in order to mark a return to the all-time low of $399.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

