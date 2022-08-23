Dremel’s Muti-Max Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit comes with three blades at new low of $117

Amazon is now offering the Dremel Multi-Max MM20V-01 Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit for $117.26 shipped. Normally going for $149, this 22% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this kit. This multi-tool is powered by Dremel’s 20V MAX battery with speeds ranging between 10,000 and 20,000 RPM so you can have the best performance depending on the material. The mechanism for changing the accessory is also tool-less so you can go from sanding to metal cutting within seconds. The angled-body design will make handling the tool easier while flush cutting or sanding. This kit comes with three Swiss-made blades: one made from carbide, another bi-metal blade, and a wood cutting blade. There is also a shop vacuum attachment so the sawdust and debris from cutting don’t get all over everything. Taking this tool between job sites will be easy as this kit also includes a storage bag that can hold the tool, battery, charger, and the included blades. Head below for more.

If you’d rather have the flexibility that comes with one of Dremel’s Rotary Tool Kits, you could grab the 4000-4/34 Kit for $90 instead. The Dremel 4000 is a variable speed rotary tool that ranges from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM. The tool features an integrated wrench for locking tools into the Dremel as well. This tool also features electronic feedback which will keep the tool running at the set RPM even when interacting with the work material. This can prevent stalling at lower speeds and makes for more consistent cuts. Along with the Dremel is the 34 accessories that range from carving/engraving bits to metal cutting discs. The four attachments include an angled handle, a multipurpose cutting head, etc. This is the same Dremel kit I have and it works great for a wide variety of small projects.

We’re also tracking a Gold Box sale on a selection of Sun Joe 24V outdoor electric tools with the highlighted deal being its iON+ Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower which is seeing one of its first discounts down to $50. It features a 2Ah turbine and cordless form-factor that can propel air at up to 100 MPH while still weighing less than 4 pounds. You’ll also find other tools like a telescoping pole chain saw, hedge trimmer, and more as low as $30.

Dremel Multi-Max MM20V-01 Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool features:

MULTI-PURPOSE TOOL: Do it all with the Dremel MM20V oscillating multi-tool. Ideal for home renovations that involve wood, PVC, metal cutting in addition to sanding and grout removal applications.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE: Powered by a 20V MAX lithium-ion battery that delivers long-lasting performance to get the toughest jobs done. Switch between various speeds ranging from 10,000- 20,000 OPM to reach optimal performance and control with a variety of materials.

EASE-OF-USE: Separate On/Off switch retains speed setting for ease of use. Soft start gradually increases tool speed to keep you in control through the cutting journey.

