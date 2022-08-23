Sun Joe 24V Gold Box goes live with lows on electric leaf blowers, chainsaws, more from $30

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Sun Joe 24V outdoor electric tools with free shipping across the board. Amongst an assortment of ways to prepare for fall leaf cleanups and the like, a particular highlight has the Sun Joe iON+ Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower down at $49.99. This tool typically sells for $70 and is now on sale for one of the very first times. At $20 off, this is also a new all-time low. As part of Sun Joe’s 24V ecosystem, this cordless leaf blower is a perfect way to make the switch away from gas and oil this fall. It features a 2Ah turbine and cordless form-factor that can propel air at up to 100 MPH while still weighing less than 4 pounds. In the box is a battery and companion charger, which will have you ready to take on the fall yard prep in the coming weeks. Head below for more.

Over on the more fun side of the environmentally-friendly discounts, the folks over at Rad Power Bikes launched their largest sale of the year earlier in the month and the discounts are still up for grabs. With a series of its popular e-bikes up for grabs, you can save as much as $400 across various models starting at $1,299.

Sun Joe iON+ Cordless Jet Blower features:

Say goodbye to blisters and give your back a break – tiring lawn and leaf cleanups are a thing of the past with 24V-TB-LTE-P1 24-Volt Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower from SUN JOE. Only SUN JOE is powered by iON , the revolutionary 24V lithium-ion battery system with a world of possibilities.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!