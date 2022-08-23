Save 33% on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System at new low of $100

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is now offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk MK62 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $149, this 33% discount marks a new all-time low price. This same system currently goes for $149 from Amazon. This system comes with two units with the main router having a WAN port for the connection from your modem and a single Gigabit Ethernet output for connecting hard-wired devices such as smart TVs or video game consoles. The satellite comes with a single Gigabit Ethernet connection as well for a hard-wired connection wherever you place it in your home. Both of these units working together will provide up to 3,000-square feet of coverage with additional units adding 1,500-square feet each. Head below for more.

If your household is anything like mine, one Ethernet port per base station will not be enough for all the hard-wired devices you have. In that case, you can pick up the NETGEAR GS308 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $20. This switch is plug-n-play which means all you have to do is connect power and the Ethernet from one of the units above and you can immediately begin using it. The switch is designed to be desk or wall-mounted with no fan for quiet operation. Being unmanaged means you can’t prioritize or turn on and off certain ports, but if those are features you want, you can check out the NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Plus Switch for $30.

We’re also tracking a deal on the TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 3-pack as it returns to the all-time low price of $170. This whole-home solution will cover upwards of 5,800-square feet between the three units provided here with the system being strong enough to handle up to 150 connected devices with ease.

NETGEAR Nighthawk MK62 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Your family wants super-fast, reliable Wi-Fi for your whole home up to 3 000 sq Ft With the Nighthawk mesh Wi-Fi 6 system experience the future of Wi-Fi with next-generation 802 11ax (Wi-Fi 6) Enjoy Dual-Band technology designed to handle 4x more connections and the increasing demand for Fast gaming without interruption and smooth streaming The Nighthawk mesh system comes with one high-power Satellite to provide you with broad Wi-Fi coverage so you can eliminate dead zones by easily adding satellites wherever needed Set up in minutes and control your home’s Wi-Fi with the Nighthawk app.

