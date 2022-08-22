TP-Link’s Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 3-pack with Alexa support returns to all-time low of $170

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 3-pack for $169.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This mesh system has more recently gone between $200 and $230 with this discount returning it to the all-time low we’ve tracked. This whole-home solution will cover upwards of 5,800-square feet between the three units provided here with the system being strong enough to handle up to 150 connected devices with ease. The Deco app will assist you in the first-time setup and will give you management abilities over the network with Alexa support for controlling things like the guest Wi-Fi. Each unit has two Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting hardwired devices, other than the primary unit that will have one used for the WAN connection. While these units connect wirelessly, you could connect Ethernet to each unit for a wired backhaul for lower latency and higher performance. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If your household is anything like mine, you’ll need more Ethernet connections than those provided with these units. In that case, be sure to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. This simple switch is plug-n-play which means all you have to do is connect power and an Ethernet cord between your router and the switch. It will immediately begin working with other attached devices not even knowing the difference. There is no fan here for silent operation with the switch being able to mount on your desktop or a wall. If you need more ports, NETGEAR has an 8-port option that is unmanaged as well for $20.

We’re also currently tracking a deal on the Xbox Series X console with an extra official wireless controller at $540, which is a slight discount compared to if you bought the two separately. While it might not be a massive price drop, Series X consoles are essentially never on sale and you still need to request an invite at Amazon to even buy one at full price and at least, with today’s bundle offer, you can land one alongside an extra controller for Madden 23 (or whatever else you’re playing) with a nice little discount attached.

TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

Each Deco X20 has 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports(6 in total for a 3-pack) and supports Wired Ethernet Backhaul for better speeds. Any of them can work as a Wi-Fi Router

Deco units work to provide you faster speeds up to 1.8 Gbps for buffer-free 8K/4K streaming and gaming even with all your smart home, mobile, and other electronic devices connected to your network.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!