ViewSonic’s ColorPro 27-inch 4K monitor is perfect for artists with true 10-bit color depth

Today ViewSonic is announcing its latest entry into the professional display market with its all-new Forga-certified ColorPro 27-inch VP2786-4K monitor. It comes with 100% coverage of the Adobe RGB color gamut with true 10-bit color depth to ensure “masterpieces can be replicated in their truest form.” Users will also have access to the exclusive ColorPro Sense and ColorPro Wheel to further assist them in their artwork and workflow. Head below to learn more about this new ViewSonic display.

The all-new ColorPro VP2786K-4K display from ViewSonic has a fairly mundane build with no extravagant features making it stand out as something special, and that’s the point. If you require color fidelity in every pixel, you can expect to achieve this with the ColorPro display with its Pantone validation and Forga certification; each monitor is calibrated at the factory to have a delta E of less than two, which is the limit for our eyes to detect a difference in inaccurate colors and the calibration report will have detailed information regarding the monitor’s performance in the sRGB, EBU, Rec. 709, and other color spaces as well. There is also an integrated color uniformity function that will make sure colors are accurate across the entire display when working in the sRGB, EBU, SMPTE-C, and Rec. 709 color spaces.

One of the unique features of the new ColorPro display is the ColorPro Wheel. ViewSonic worked with the people over at X-Rite to build a color calibration tool into the wheel so you can ensure your monitor colors are accurate while the wheel also works to help you navigate the OSD and is even compatible with programs such as Adobe’s Creative Suite. The monitor also uses the exclusive ColorPro Sense software that will automatically recommend “multiple alternative palettes from Pantone’s color library to assist creators in better visualizing and realizing their ideas.” There is even an included magnetic monitor hood so you can block light from falling onto the screen and stay focused while creating your masterpiece.

ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K specifcations

In some more specific details about this new monitor, you will be able to connect it to your desktop over either of the two HDMI 2.0 ports or the single DisplayPort 1.4 input. If you run a laptop, you can have a simple one-wire connection over USB-C to drive the display, use the integrated USB hub, and even provide your laptop 90W of power delivery so it stays charged while working. The 27-inch 4K IPS panel here has an anti-glare coating so you can see what you’re working on if working in a brightly lit environment with a typical brightness of 350 nits. HDR10 support is present as well so you can take advantage of the wide color gamut.

When can I get one?

No release date has been specified for the ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K display, but it is expected to go for somewhere around $1,000 – $1,066 when it launches. Even though you cannot order this monitor quite yet, B&H has its notification sign-up option so you will be told as soon as it is available.

