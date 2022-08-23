Affordable backups await with WD’s regularly up to $140 4TB Elements Portable Hard Drive at $90

Amazon is now offering the WD 4TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive for $89.99 shipped. Originally $140 and more recently in the $100 range, this is matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon since back in January and the lowest total we can find. This deal is also matched at B&H where it usually still fetches $140 and similar Easystore models on Best Buy are currently marked down to $100, for comparison’s sake. While it might not be one of those modern portable SSDs out there (here’s our top picks for those), it is significantly more cost efficient – 4TB of portable SSD is typically over $400, if not more. It is a notable option for casual backups, storing photos, and documents, among many other things. A quick reformat with your Disk Utility makes it an economical Time Machine storage device as well. Additional details below.

An obvious lower-cost route would be to go with the 2TB variant. Selling for $63 shipped on Amazon, you’re looking at essentially the same product with half the storage and an even more digestible price tag. If your back up requirements don’t warrant 4TB, consider this one instead.

As far as portable solid-state storage goes, one of the best options is also on sale right now. Yesterday we spotted Amazon’s listing for the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 drop down to $209 shipped for one of the better prices we have tracked this year. This is one of our favorite options on the market and you can get a closer look at the ongoing price drop right here.

WD 4TB Elements Portable External Drive features:

USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatibility. Formatted NTFS for Windows 10, Windows 8.1. Reformatting may be required for other operating systems. Compatibility may vary depending on user’s hardware configuration and operating system

Fast data transfers

Improve PC performance

High capacity

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!