ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 delivers two screens and plenty of power at $2,200 ($300 off)

Patrick Campanale -
$2,200

Amazon is offering the latest ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Gaming Laptop Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $2,199.99 shipped. This is a $300 discount from its normal going rate of $2,500 and marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. Leveraging a unique dual display design, the Zephyrus Duo packs a traditional 16:10 main screen with a 1920×1200 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate alongside a secondary smaller 14-inch 4K display that’s tilted at 13-degrees. This allows you to have extra information, like a video timeline, tools, or anything else. The Zephyrus Duo also packs plenty of power thanks to the Ryzen 7 and RTX 3060 included here. There’s plenty of I/O here as well, including HDMI 2.1, USB-A, USB-C, and even Ethernet. Keep reading for more.

We’d recommend picking up Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub with just a fraction of your savings. It’s available for just $35 on Amazon and brings quite a few additional ports to your new laptop. You’ll find it packs both SD and microSD support, USB-A, 4K30 HDMI, and also USB-C charging passthrough.

Do you prefer Apple laptops? Well, check out this deal that we found on the 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros on sale from $1,799. That’s $200 or more off and these laptops feature MagSafe, native HDMI 2.0, and even SD support. Swing by our deal coverage from earlier today to learn more about Apple’s high-end laptops.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Laptop features:

Expand your creative and gaming horizons with the groundbreaking Zephyrus Duo 16, which features a ROG ScreenPad Plus secondary display that takes the Windows 11 experience to new heights. Innovative cooling with liquid metal and a groundbreaking thermal design unleashes peak power from the latest AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX GPU. Supremely portable with a high-capacity 90Wh battery, you can create, play, and stay productive anywhere.

