Anker’s latest eufy WetVac W31 Cordless All-in-One Vacuum Cleaner sees first discount to $250

The official Anker EufyHome Amazon storefront is now offering its latest WetVac W31 Cordless All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner for $249.99 shipped. Launching at $400 back in May, this 38% discount, or a solid $150 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen while also being the first price drop to date. This 5-in-1 cleaning machine not only acts as a vacuum, but its roller brushes will also clean while it mops and will even dry the floor afterward. The roller brush spins at up to 2,500 RPM and is coupled with the 12,500 Pa suction to achieve a deeper, more thorough clean. The WetVac W31 can run for up to 35 minutes on a single charge with the smart LED screen providing you the vacuum status and other information at a glance. If you have a home with multiple surface types and have pets, the eufy WetVac W31 is the perfect fit to keep your home clean. Head below for more.

If you need to save some cash and don’t have a need for a cleaner that can mop, you could instead grab the eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity for $210. This cordless vacuum cleaner generates 120AW, or around 6,240 Pa, of suction with the detachable battery running the device for up to 40 minutes. There are even LED lights on the vacuum head so you can see the dirt hiding under your couch. You will receive some additional attachments with the vacuum so you can clean those harder-to-reach areas or your furniture with the smaller nozzle.

While we’re tracking this deal on the WetVac W31 from Anker eufy, you can also save on the brand’s portable power stations with the new 1,024Wh PowerHouse Power Station down to $900 which is only the second discount to date. For actually putting that power to use, you’ll find six AC outlets as well as three 100W USB-C PD ports, a pair of USB-A slots, and a car socket.

Anker eufy WetVac W31 Cordless All-in-One Vacuum features:

At 2,500 RPM, the rolling brush efficiently lifts dirt from your floors as the 12,500 Pa suction power sucks it in so you can enjoy a deeper, more thorough clean

Real-Time Self-Cleaning: A continuous stream of fresh water rinses the rolling brush as it mops your floors.

Cleaning Solution: Tackle tough stains with a child- and pet-friendly cleaner that effortlessly removes dirt, grease, and more.

No Dirty Hands: The unique design separates wet and dry messes for easy and hygienic cleaning of the tank.

