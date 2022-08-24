Anker’s latest portable power stations on sale from $200 in time for tailgates and camping trips

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting an assortment of its portable power stations in time for fall camping trips and tailgates with free shipping across the board. Right now, the new Anker 1,024Wh PowerHouse Power Station is now down to $899.99 with the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,100, this is only the second discount to date at $200. We previously saw a $100 launch discount attached back when it hit the scene in July, and today’s offer delivers a new all-time low.

Anker’s recently-released power station arrives with one of the more capable internal batteries on the market thanks to 1,024Wh of reliable LiFePO4 energy for bringing on trips or just having around for some added peace of mind. For actually putting that power to use, you’ll find six AC outlets as well as three 100W USB-C PD ports, a pair of USB-A slots, and a car socket. You can also save an extra $100 on this bundle package with two 100W solar panels at $300 off for a true off-grid setup. Head below for more from $200.

Just like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following listings in order to lock-in the savings. These are all mostly at the best prices of the year, if not marking returns to the all-time lows for some of the first times.

Over on the more joyride-ready side of the environmentally-friendly discounts, the folks over at Rad Power Bikes launched their largest sale of the year earlier in the month and the discounts are still up for grabs. With a series of its popular e-bikes up for grabs, you can save as much as $400 across various models starting at $1,299.

Anker 1,024Wh Power Station features:

6× Longer Lifespan: Premium LPF (LiFePO4) batteries extend the lifespan by 6× more than standard lithium-ion batteries, so you’ll always have plenty of power to conquer any outdoor adventure. Instead of 2 years, 555 Portable Power Station lets you power your devices everyday for 10 years. It also comes with an exclusive 5-year full device warranty for a guaranteed, worry-free experience. A 200W solar input with 45% higher solar charging efficiency, unibody drop-proof structure, and 3 high-speed charging USB-C ports with a 100W max output make this the longest-lasting power station you’ll ever own.

