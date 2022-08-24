Anker’s latest portable power stations on sale from $200 in time for tailgates and camping trips

Rikka Altland -
AmazonGreen DealsAnker
Reg. $250+ From $200

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting an assortment of its portable power stations in time for fall camping trips and tailgates with free shipping across the board. Right now, the new Anker 1,024Wh PowerHouse Power Station is now down to $899.99 with the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,100, this is only the second discount to date at $200. We previously saw a $100 launch discount attached back when it hit the scene in July, and today’s offer delivers a new all-time low.

Anker’s recently-released power station arrives with one of the more capable internal batteries on the market thanks to 1,024Wh of reliable LiFePO4 energy for bringing on trips or just having around for some added peace of mind. For actually putting that power to use, you’ll find six AC outlets as well as three 100W USB-C PD ports, a pair of USB-A slots, and a car socket. You can also save an extra $100 on this bundle package with two 100W solar panels at $300 off for a true off-grid setup. Head below for more from $200.

Just like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following listings in order to lock-in the savings. These are all mostly at the best prices of the year, if not marking returns to the all-time lows for some of the first times.

Over on the more joyride-ready side of the environmentally-friendly discounts, the folks over at Rad Power Bikes launched their largest sale of the year earlier in the month and the discounts are still up for grabs. With a series of its popular e-bikes up for grabs, you can save as much as $400 across various models starting at $1,299.

Anker 1,024Wh Power Station features:

6× Longer Lifespan: Premium LPF (LiFePO4) batteries extend the lifespan by 6× more than standard lithium-ion batteries, so you’ll always have plenty of power to conquer any outdoor adventure. Instead of 2 years, 555 Portable Power Station lets you power your devices everyday for 10 years. It also comes with an exclusive 5-year full device warranty for a guaranteed, worry-free experience. A 200W solar input with 45% higher solar charging efficiency, unibody drop-proof structure, and 3 high-speed charging USB-C ports with a 100W max output make this the longest-lasting power station you’ll ever own.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Anker

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event takes up to 55% ...
Schwinn e-bikes are up to $420 off for today only with ...
Amazon kitchen sale from $10: Cast Iron Dutch Ovens fro...
TP-Link smart home/Wi-Fi 6 gear from $13: Doorbell, bul...
Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros with ...
Satechi Gold Box delivers 20% off metal MagSafe chargin...
Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds hit $130 all-time low (Sa...
Google’s official 30W USB-C Fast Charger falls to new...
Load more...
Show More Comments