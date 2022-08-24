Holy Stone’s 4K GPS and 1080p FPV drones see up to 52% discounts from $43.50

Holy Stone (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HS175D 4K GPS Drone for $135.99 shipped with the code QCVY8PW9 at checkout. Down from $170, today’s deal saves 20% and marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. The built-in camera here provides 4K recording with a 110-degree field-of-view so you can “capture the perfect shot” from the sky. The GPS function means that the drone will return to where it took off should it lose signal or run low on power, so you can fly without worry that it’ll just fall from the sky. Plus, the two batteries that are included allow for up to 46 minutes of flying before it’s time to head inside as well. Keep reading for more.

We’re also seeing the Holy Stone HS280 1080p FPV Drone on sale for $43.59 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 43NQA3NE at checkout exclusively for Prime members at Amazon. Normally $90, and on sale for $81 for Prime members right now, today’s deal saves up to 52% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. While it doesn’t have built-in GPS nor a 4K camera, the 1080p cam is perfect for learning to fly and capturing stunning sunsets from views you’ve never seen before. Also, since it doesn’t have to run GPS or a higher resolution camera, this drone can reach up to 70 minutes of flight time from the included two batteries before it’s time to plug back in.

Don’t forget that PNY’s 128GB Premier-X V30 microSD card with adapter is on sale for a new Amazon low right now. Normally $17, it’s down to $13 right now and now is the best time to pick this microSD card up. With a U3 class rating, it’s capable of capturing 4K recordings as well, making it perfect for both drones above.

Holy Stone 4K GPS Drone features:

4K camera with 110° wide-angle and 90° adjustable provides a high resolution picture, enable to capture a perfect shot; 5GHz FPV transmission delivery a smooth and stable videos even in high-speed or strong-wind conditions. GPS assisted flight, it can perform automatically return home when the drone lost signal, out of range or low power, never have to worry about flying it away

2 batteries give you up to 46 minutes flight experience. And functions like Altitude Hold, Optical Flow, Headless Mode, One Key Take Off/Landing and Speed Adjust make it so easy to beginners or newbies.

