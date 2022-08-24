Satechi Gold Box delivers 20% off metal MagSafe charging stands and docks from $48

Today only, as part of Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Satechi Amazon storefront is now offering some solid price drops on a range of its multi-device MagSafe chargers, HDMI adapters, USB-C hubs, and more. One notable offer is on the Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand at $47.99 shipped. This is 20% off the regular $60 price it fetches directly from Satechi and on Amazon, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Designed for iPhone 12 and 13 series MagSafe devices, it provides a stainless steel and aluminum magnetic stand for your handset that delivers 7.5-watt charging capabilities. Not only does it support vertical and horizontal orientations, but you’ll also find a handy 5W charging base for your AirPods Pro and other smaller Qi-enabled gear. Get a closer look right here and down below alongside the rest of today’s Satechi Gold Box deals.

More Satechi Gold Box deals:

Speaking of MagSafe charging gear, yesterday we spotted a new all-time low on Anker’s MagGo 8-in-1 MagSafe charging orb. This unique solutions delivers a sort of spherical approach to the all-in-one charging stand that provides a MagSafe home for your iPhone 12 or 13 as well as doubling as a USB and power hub. Now 30% off the going rate, you can get a closer look at the features set and pricing breakdown right here.

Satechi 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand features:

2-in-1 WIRELESS CHARGING – features a magnetic wireless charger designed for iPhone 12 (7.5W) and a designated wireless charging pad for your AirPods Pro (5W) to power both devices with ease. We recommend using a 18/20W power adapter (sold separately)

MAGNETIC & HANDS-FREE – equipped with a built-in magnetic wireless charger, the Stand elevates and recharges your iPhone 12, while its adjustable ball mount allows you to maneuver for optimal hands-free viewing

CHARGE YOUR AIRPODS PRO – includes a designated wireless charging pad for your AirPods Pro with a grooved indentation for perfect placement and to prevent it from sliding around

