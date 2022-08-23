Anker’s MagGo 8-in-1 MagSafe charging orb streamlines your nightstand at $70 (Reg. $100)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its MagGo 8-in-1 Charging Station Orb for $69.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $100 going rate, this is $5 under our previous mention and a grand total of 30% in savings. Today’s discount also marks a new all-time low and comes in three different styles. Packed into a unique orb design, Anker’s MagGo charging station is a notable way to top off all of your gear at the desktop, nightstand, and more. Its main draw is the 7.5W MagSafe charging mount on the front, which is joined by an array of ports on the back. Alongside three AC outlets, you’ll find dual USB-C outputs, and two USB-A slots. We also walked away impressed in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Anker’s PowerWave 2-in-1 stand on the otherhand might be a better addition to your charging kit. It won’t be able to handle supplying power to an entire desk’s worth of gear, but is a notable option for just charging up an iPhone and AirPods. The stand design puts a 7.5W MagSafe mount above a pad for your wireless earbuds, and the more affordable under $40 price tag makes it an even better value.

This morning saw the latest from Anker hit the scene, with an all-new MagSafe power bank. Arriving just before next month’s iPhone 14 release, this new offering packs 5,000mAh into an even more compact and slim design than previous releases. Though the very first discounts on Anker’s GaNPrime chargers are worth a look, too.

Anker MagGo 8-in-1 Charging Station Orb features:

Snap your iPhone 12 magnetically into place to enjoy safe and effortless wireless charging. A built-in magnetic charging pad, 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 3 AC outlets make powering up your entire desktop a breeze. With all the ports on the back of the charging station, you can direct messy cables behind your desk while keeping the clean and tidy magnetic charging pad facing forward. Connect to either USB-C port to give your laptop a 65W charge, power up tablets at high speed, or charge your iPhone 12 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

