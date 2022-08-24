SKIL’s 5-inch random orbital sander includes a cyclonic dust box at 2022 low of $30 (Reg. $44)

Amazon is offering the SKIL 5-inch Random Orbital Sander for $29.98 shipped. Down from $44, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen so far in 2022. If you’re still using a hand sanding block for projects, it’s time to upgrade. This random orbit sander includes a cyclonic dust box to help keep dust down and controlled during use. Plus, it works with basically all 5-inch hook and loop sanding disks. You’ll get three sheets of paper included in the package as well, though our recommended sandpaper is listed below. Keep reading for more.

My recommendation for sandpaper is 3M’s Cubitron II line. Cubitron II will chrew through wood faster than you’d think and can take the chore or sanding and make it something somewhat bearable. It’s the best sandpaper I’ve ever used…and I’ve used a lot. Personally, the grits I use are 80, 120, 180, and 220 to finish projects, which are all included in this kit for just $10 at Amazon.

Don’t forget to Prep for fall DIY projects buy picking up this 4-tool BLACK+DECKER 12V combo kit that’s on sale for $99 at Amazon. Normally $129, it includes a drill/driver, jigsaw, flashlight, and a triangle sander to get into tight corners that today’s lead deal can’t reach. after checking that deal out, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save.

SKIL Random Orbital Sander features:

Fine Finish without Mess. This nimble, variable-speed sander has the power and sophistication to deliver fine, swirl-free finishes all while collecting the dust to cut down on mess. It’s ideal for sanding applications on wood, metal and plastic. More About This Product: – 7000-13, 000 OPM- Variable Speed Dial- X-Flow Dust Collection- Vibration Control- Easy to change attachments and sanding sheet

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!