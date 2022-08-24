Spigen’s OneTap MagSafe car mounts keep your iPhone 13 in view from $24

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its OneTap MagSafe car mounts and chargers. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst models made for dashboards and even specifically for Teslas, our top pick is the Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe Cupholder Mount at $31.99. Down from $40, this is the second-best price of the year at 20% off. Today’s offer also beats our previous mention by $2 and is the lowest we’ve seen since back in April. Spigen’s OneTap Pro car mount arrives to let you take advantage of MagSafe in the car complete with 7.5W charging speeds for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. While there are other models on sale below, this one sports a unique cupholder form-factor with an adjustable arm to help you keep a better eye on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road. Head below for more from $24.

Other Spigen OneTap MagSafe Car Mount deals:

This week also kicked off with a collection of iOttie mounts going on sale, which are still up for grabs. These offerings take on a bit more of a one size fits all design with the brand’s signature One Touch mounting system for holding everything from the latest iPhones to Android handsets and more. Pricing starts at $20 for the newest car mounts, and also carries over to some of the more premium offerings at 20% off.

Spigen OneTap Pro Cupholder Mount features:

OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place with 7.5W Wireless Charging. Only compatible with the iPhone 13,12 series. OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 12 models (iPhone 13,12 Pro Max). For optimal charging, pair with the 20W USB-C Power Car Charger. Extended swing arm allowing for maximum air flow from the vent.

