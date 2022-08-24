TP-Link smart home/Wi-Fi 6 gear from $13: Doorbell, bulbs, routers, more (Up to 37% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 37% off a range of TP-Link’s Kasa smart home gear as well as a collection of products to upgrade your home networking setup. Free shipping is available across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start from $13 and range from smart color light bulbs packs with Alexa and Google Assistant support, smart plugs, and dimmer switches to the brand’s smart video doorbell at 25% off the going rate. You’ll also find some of its Wi-Fi 6 gear including mesh router systems, ethernet switches, and more. Head below for our top picks from today’s wide ranging TP-Link Gold Box event. 

The latest price drop on the Eve Cam monitors is another notable option to upgrade your increasingly intelligent living space. We are now tracking the HomeKit Secure Video-enabled camera down at $137 shipped on Amazon with 1080p recording, motion alerts, and more. Take a deep dive on this offer while it’s still live right here and swing by our smart home hub for even more price drops. 

See who’s at your door with crystal clear 3MP/2K crisp high resolution video, capturing every detail even when you zoom in. Easily identify faces with no worries of grainy images, and enjoy a 160° diagonal field of view showing you everything you need to see outside your door. Get instant push notifications when the doorbell button is pressed or adjust the volume for select times. The modular Chime design allows you to conveniently place your chime where you want, choose from several different tones, and adjust the volume directly on the device. Never miss another delivery or wake your family with an unexpected guest.

